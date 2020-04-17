Activists write to CM over foodgrain distribution

Activists from the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointing out that despite the Union Finance Minister announcing that as part of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, the Centre would provide an additional 5 kg foodgrains per person for free under the PDS from April to June, the distribution of additional food grains and pulses had not taken place here.

The letter read, “1.09 lakh MT grains has been allocated for Delhi but according to a press release dated April 9 issued by the Government of India, the Delhi government had not even lifted the additional earmarked stock in Delhi. Therefore, each person with a ration card has to be provided 12.5 kg foodgrains for April [5 kg in addition to the existing entitlement of 7.5 kg] and each family has to be given 1 kg pulses for free.”

“The Delhi government must immediately procure and distribute the additional allocation of foodgrains and pulses,” the activists said in their letter to the CM.