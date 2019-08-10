Activists call for return of ballot paper

Activists from several organisations on Friday marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar to raise questions about the discrepancies that allegedly surfaced with regard to Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and demand a return to ballot paper.

The participants appealed to all the political parties and citizens of the country to recognise the threats posed by “manipulation” of EVMs that could compromise on a free and fair election.

‘Mismatch of votes’

The protesters alleged that there was a mismatch of nearly 56 lakh votes polled and votes counted by the Election Commission figures in 373 constituencies that went to polls in the first four phases of Lok Sabha Elections in 2019.

“EVM is nothing but a counting machine. How can number of votes polled vary from number of votes counted? Why has ECI not explained the reasons for this mismatch,” the protesters asked. They also raised issues regarding the storage and safety of EVMs as several videos of EVMs being stored in cars and shops surfaced on social media platforms.