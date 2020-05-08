‘Activists are often targets of cyberbullying’

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday condemned the trend of targeting activists through cyberbullying, saying it has been proven time and again that the “bois locker room” episode — that has recently come into light in Delhi — doesn’t stand isolated.

“Highly disturbing, profane, violent and sexist comments under the live video of a woman JNUSU Councillor stand equally disturbing,” the JNUSU said. It has alleged that the right-wing has been tactically using it as a political tool to silence women who speak against the undemocratic, unconstitutional measures taken by the current government.

Hate speeches

They added that right-wing leaders have gotten away scot-free after delivering hate speech and misogynistic comments, while activists like Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider are slapped with UAPA.