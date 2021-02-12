Activist uploads video seeking release of Deep Sidhu

Supporters of Deep Sidhu protest at the Singhu border on Thursday, demanding his release.

NEW DELHI

12 February 2021 02:34 IST

Lakha Sidhana, wanted in R-Day violence case, asks protesters to raise their voice against the arrests

Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana — wanted in Red Fort violence case — uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday, calling out for support for arrested activist Deep Sidhu.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Sidhu, a former Punjabi actor, from Haryana’s Karnal.

In the video, he is seen asking protesters to raise voice against the arrest of Sidhu and other people.

Advertising

Advertising

The farmers’ leaders should hold talks with the government until the police release the arrested persons and withdraw FIR against them, said Mr. Sidhana.

He insisted on more and more people joining the farmers’ protest.

The police said after videos and photos of Sidhu that establishes his presence at Red Fort, they have managed to establish his presence at Red Fort by going through his call data records.

Sidhu’s location traced

Finding his call location was the key. “Our technical team found that Sidhu’s mobile location was in and around the Red Fort premises on Republic Day. Next, in the evening, he was around the Singhu border but during late night his location was traced to Kurukshetra in Haryana. Then he switched off his phone,” said the officer.

On January 27, he switched on his phone to recharge an OTT platform, which gave police a lead in the case.

Later in the day, his location was traced to Patiala. He kept using other mobile numbers but police kept tracking him and finally nabbed him from Karnal, the officer said.

“We have asked details of his bank account to find out the source of the money he spent on farmers’ protest,” said the officer.