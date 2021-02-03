Activist served notice for ‘fake’ tweets on R-Day

NEW DELHI

03 February 2021 15:58 IST

Delhi Police ask her to reply within 2 days

The CyPAD (Cyber Preventation Awareness Detection ) unit of the Delhi Police on Wednesday served a notice on activist Yogita Bhayana of an NGO for alleged fake tweets she posted during violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Police said the notice had been served under CrPC section 41 A (Notice of appearance before police officer).

The notice reads that during investigation in the FIR registered under IPC section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups), it was found that two fake posts were uploaded from her Twitter account on Republic Day when violence broke out in the city.

The notice further reads that she has been requested to inform the source and the reason for uploading the posts. It also requested her to inform the date and time of place where she will be available for investigation.

The police have asked her to reply within two days.

Ms. Bhayana said the onus was on the police to prove it wrong. Police were harassing people in the name of investigation to suppress voices in favour of the farmers’ protest but they will fail, she added.