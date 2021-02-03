Activist served notice for ‘fake’ tweets on R-Day

The CyPAD (Cyber Preventation Awareness Detection ) unit of the Delhi Police on Wednesday served a notice on activist Yogita Bhayana of an NGO for alleged fake tweets she posted during violence on Republic Day in Delhi.
Police said the notice had been served under CrPC section 41 A (Notice of appearance before police officer).
The notice reads that during investigation in the FIR registered under IPC section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups), it was found that two fake posts were uploaded from her Twitter account on Republic Day when violence broke out in the city.
The notice further reads that she has been requested to inform the source and the reason for uploading the posts. It also requested her to inform the date and time of place where she will be available for investigation.
The police have asked her to reply within two days.
Ms. Bhayana said the onus was on the police to prove it wrong. Police were harassing people in the name of investigation to suppress voices in favour of the farmers’ protest but they will fail, she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath