Activist seeks appointment with CP to submit plaint against book on riots

Activist Saket Gokhale has written to S.N Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, seeking a personal appointment to submit a complaint against the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020’ and its authors as well as submit evidence pertaining to BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s alleged role in instigating the violence in February.
Mr. Gokhale, in his letter, said that Mr. Srivastava had earlier met the authors of the said book and accepted a compliant from them. “I am one of the ‘accused’ named in this frivolous complaint. Principles of natural justice demand that both sides in any issue must be treated equally,” Mr. Gokhale said. He added that he was puzzled as to why the Police Commissioner met the delegation personally to accept their complaint instead of directing them to the local police station.
He added that he and his associates would also be extended the privilege of being able to submit a complaint personally as was given to the authors of the book.
A senior police officer said that owing to COVID-19 safety guidelines, only visitors, who have appointment, are allowed to enter the police headquarters building. “Any person can meet the Delhi Police Commissioner, but one has to get an appointment first,” the officer said.
