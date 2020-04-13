Delhi

Activist forum condemns ‘witch-hunt’ by police

It deplores targeting of students

Several activists under the name ‘We the people of India’ have issued a statement condemning the alleged “witch-hunt” by the Delhi Police Special Cell against activists and students who were at the forefront of the democratic upsurge against CAA/NRC/NPR in the Capital.

“This is a time when the nation needs to be focused on the health and hunger crisis across our land, when our priorities need to stay united to fight COVID-19. At a time when citizens in lockdown are unable to fully exercise their domestic rights, it is the moral duty of governments to guard against any abuse of power by the state,” the activists said. They added that instead, we have been seeing open communalisation of this pandemic and targeting of students and activists by agencies of the State.

The activists pointed out the arrests of students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were called for questioning by the city police and arrested .

They also demanded that the activists and students incarcerated by the police in the middle of the pandemic be immediately released.

