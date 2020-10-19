Active virus cases in Delhi rise for sixth day in a row

As many as 3,299 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,31,017, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday.

Also, 28 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 6,009. Of the total cases, 3,01,716, people have recovered and there are 23,292 active cases.

There are a total of 2,770 containment zones.

49,414 tested

A total of 49,414 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Of the total tests, 14,506 were RT-PCR – the third highest in the month. Friday had seen the highest number of such tests till now with 15,660 RT-PCR tests.

The High Court had directed the Delhi government to increase the number of RT-PCR tests, which is considered as the gold standard when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

Also, the number of active cases increased for the sixth consecutive day and the people under home isolation increased for the fifth straight day. The number of people in hospitals also slightly increased on Sunday.

Out of the total 15,704 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 67.9% were vacant, as per government data. However, 57.2% of ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 54.5% of such beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 6.6% – the highest in October. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.3%.