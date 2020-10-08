Active virus cases drop further

New Delhi

08 October 2020 00:58 IST

2,871 fresh cases reported in Capital

As many as 2,871 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,98,107, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 35 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,616. As per the bulletin, 3,370 people have recovered in the past 24 hours and in total, 2,70,305 people have recovered. The number of active cases, which fell below the 25,000 mark after almost 25 days on Sunday further decreased to 22,186 on Wednesday. The number of active cases has been falling for the past eight days.

Also, the number of people admitted in hospitals decreased for the ninth consecutive day and the number of people under home quarantine came down for the sixth straight day.

Out of the total 15,840 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 65.9% were vacant, as per government data on Wednesday.

But 56.2% of the ICU beds with ventilators have been occupied and 64.5% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.5% — which is lower than September. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.7%.

The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday was 2,702.