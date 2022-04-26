Active COVID cases rise sevenfold in two weeks in Delhi

April 26, 2022 01:17 IST

1,011 new cases reported, positivity rate rises to 6.42%

Within a span of two weeks, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Capital has gone from 601 as reported on April 11 to 4,168 on Monday, according to the Delhi government bulletin.

The bulletin said that 1,011 new cases were added in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 6.42%. Over 90 people have been admitted to hospitals as compared to 17 patients on April 11. Number of patients under home isolation has also increased from 447 to 3,067 during this period.

Although the city had seen a major jump in the number of infections between April 19 and April 20 when the number of new cases rose significantly from 623 to 1,099, the number of new cases has not seen a significant rise after that. The number of new cases have been hovering around the 1,000-figure mark.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been reiterating that even though the cases have risen, hospitalisation rate has been low. The city has brought back the mandatory mask policy, with a fine of ₹500 for violators, to deal with the uptick of cases.