Delhi

Active COVID-19 cases in the Capital fall below 500

The city reported only 39 fresh COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, taking the total to 14,36,800, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

There was one death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,067. A total of 46,447 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.08%.

Of the total cases, 14,11,235 people have recovered and there are only 498 active cases. In early May, there were as many as 99,361 active cases.

No vaccine shortage

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday said the COVID-19 vaccine stock in the city would last for seven days. There were 4,30,350 doses of Covishield and 3,55,820 doses of Covaxin, as per another bulletin. Only 11,099 vaccinations were administered on Sunday, as government-run vaccination centres are closed on Sundays.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 5:52:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/active-covid-19-cases-in-the-capital-fall-below-500/article35828704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY