Active COVID-19 cases fall below 15K; 8,516 patients under home isolation

New Delhi

16 December 2020 00:21 IST

Positivity rate was 1.9%, lower than November average

Delhi recorded 1,617 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 6,10,447, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Moreover, 41 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,115.

Of the total cases, 5,85,852 people have recovered and there are 14,480 active cases. Also, a total of 85,105 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 1.9% on Tuesday, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.28%, as per the bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of the total 18,807 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 14,770 are vacant, as per the bulletin. About 4,040 people were admitted in hospitals and 8,516 patients were under home isolation.

As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 2.59%. There are 6,420 containment zones in the city as on Tuesday.