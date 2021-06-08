Active cases fall below 5K, daily infections stay low

New Delhi

08 June 2021 23:02 IST

Capital reports 316 new infections; positivity rate at 0.44%

The downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in Delhi with the active cases falling below 5,000 on Tuesday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The city reported 316 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,29,791.

Also, 41 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,668. A total of 71,879 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said. Of the total cases, 14,00,161 people have recovered and there are 4,962 active cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.44%, which means that less than one person out of 100 people taking COVID-19 tests are now positive for the virus.

AAP leader Atishi said that Covaxin doses for people in the age group of 45 years and above was almost over on Tuesday and vaccination using Covaxin in government hospitals and centres will be closed from Wednesday.

“We are waiting for the Central government to send another shipment of vaccines for this category. Covishield stock is available for 45+ category,” Ms. Atishi said.

About vaccination of 18-44 age group, she said, “We had 27,000 doses of Covaxin available till this morning. Young people eligible for the second dose will be given Covaxin for the next 1-2 days. But Covishield stock is not available with us at present.”