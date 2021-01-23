Active cases fall below 2K; 197 new infections

New Delhi

23 January 2021 23:59 IST

The national capital recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 6,33,739, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The death toll has risen to 10,799 after 10 more fatalities were reported in a single day.

A total of 76,868 tests were done in 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 6,21,060 people have recovered and there are now 1,880 active cases.

The test positivity rate was 0.26% on Saturday, and the overall positivity till now is 6.16%, as per the bulletin. Out of the total 9,053 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 8,199 beds are vacant. There are only 806 people under home isolation and 854 patients in hospitals.

The case fatality rate till now is 1.7%.

Also, there were 1,810 containment zones in the city as of Saturday.