Active cases fall below 20K; govt. plans to test all health workers

New Delhi

12 July 2020 01:37 IST

Some Central hospitals have already started testing their employees for antibodies

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi has dropped below 20,000, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

As many as 1,781 new cases were reported in 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,10,921. Of the total cases, 87,692 people have recovered and there are 19,895 active cases. Also, 34 more deaths have been reported in a single day, taking the toll to 3,334, read the bulletin.

Though the total cases in Delhi have been increasing, the active cases have been decreasing since July 1.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1 and has decreased by 26.3% to reach 19,895 on Saturday.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, was 8.2% on Saturday — the lowest since July 1. The number of containment zones was 639.

The Delhi government is also planning to test all healthcare workers for COVID-19 using antibody testing kits. Similar tests have already begun in multiple Central-run hospitals, according to officials.

Antibody testing

“The Delhi government will test all healthcare workers, numbering at least 40,000-50,000, for COVID-19 using antibody tests. The government is in talks with the Centre and ICMR on whether to procure the kits or if the ICMR will provide the kits,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

A positive result in an antibody test means that the person has developed antibodies against the virus, which implies that the person was infected at some point.

The official said that the idea is to understand how prevalent the virus is in healthcare workers.

“We are planning to start testing before July 20,” the official said, adding that the plan is to first test workers in COVID-19 treatment facilities and then the rest.

Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of Central government’s RML Hospital, said that the process has already begun.

“We have been testing our over 4,000 employees using antibody testing kits. We had procured the kits and the process will take at least one more week,” she said.

The Centre’s Lady Hardinge Hospital is also in the process of starting the tests, according to officials.

“A communication has been sent to the Union Health Secretary with request for initiating Rapid Antigen Test for high-risk group of individuals in health facilities of Central government,” the bulletin added.