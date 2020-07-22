Active cases fall below 15,000

New Delhi

22 July 2020 23:31 IST

Capital registers 1,227 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

As many as 1,227 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,26,323, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 29 more deaths were reported in a single day, taking the toll to 3,719.

Of the total cases, 1,07,650 people have recovered and there are now 14,954 active cases. Active cases have been decreasing since July 1.

On June 23, new cases had almost touched 4,000 – the highest so far. Since then the number of new cases has been dropping and it has been less than 1,500 for the past six days.

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has also been decreasing for the past 20 days — from 5,892 on July 1 to 3,342 on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation has decreased from 16,703 on July 1 to 7,966.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% on July 1 to 6.1%. The number of containment zones has increased to 693, compared to 461 on June 22.