Active cases drop below 1,000 mark in Delhi

94 fresh infections, seven deaths reported in the Capital

The number of active cases in the Capital dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time this year with 993 active cases in the city. According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported along with seven deaths.

It added that 75,133 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.13%. Of the total number of cases, 300 patients are under home isolation.

Since the pandemic began, the total number of positive cases has risen to 14,34,554 with 14,08,576 recoveries. The total number of fatalities stands at 24,995.

On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 86 cases with a positivity rate of 0.11% and five deaths. On Friday, the city saw 93 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13% and two deaths. The city had reported 59 COVID-19 cases, the lowest so far this year, and two deaths on June 28.

The vaccination bulletin shared that 1,61,110 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Saturday out of which, 1,21,222 received their first dose. The Capital has vaccinated 83,79,658 beneficiaries since the vaccination drive began with 19,07,840 receiving both doses. The capital has 1,374 vaccination Centres spread across 763 locations that has the capacity to administer 2,26,552 vaccines a day.