Active cases dip to nearly 10K

A healthcare worker inspects a COVID-19 ward at CWG Village in New Delhi.

New Delhi

04 August 2020 08:05 IST

3,500-odd samples already collected for second sero-survey that started on Aug. 1

As many as 805 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,38,482, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Of the total cases, 1,24,254 people have recovered and there are 10,207 active cases. Also, 17 more deaths were reported in a single day, taking the total to 4,021.

The total number of tests done in the past 24 hours was only 10,133, which is nearly half the average daily of around 20,000 in July. The number of tests in Monday’s bulletin is usually low as it reports the tests done on Sunday, said officials.

Advertising

Advertising

The second serological survey, which began on Saturday and currently covers eight districts, will start in the remaining three districts from Tuesday, said officials. Blood samples of random people from across the city are being taken to check how many have developed antibodies against COVID-19.

“The survey will start in East, North East and Shahdara districts from Tuesday. Blood samples are being taken in two methods: either teams go to their houses or else they will be called to the nearest testing centre,” a Delhi government official said, adding: “Till now, about 3,500 samples have been collected.”

A list is prepared a day in advance of the houses from which samples will be taken or people to be called for testing. “The government plans to complete the survey by August 7 and come out with the result by August 15,” the official added.

The result of a similar survey done from June 27-July 5, in which around 22,000 samples were taken, had shown that 23.4% of the population had developed antibodies.

Meanwhile, the number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has decreased from 5,892 on July 1 to 2,973 on Monday. In the same period, the number of patients in home isolation has decreased from 16,703 to 5,577. The number of containment zones in the city was 496 on Monday.

Ban on hookah

The Delhi government on Monday also issued an order banning hookah in all public places, citing that smokers are “likely” to be “more vulnerable” to COVID-19.