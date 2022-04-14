‘Delhi private schools not to raise fees without govt. nod’

Will act against errant institutions, have allowed only a few schools to increase fees by 2%­3%, says Manish Sisodia

Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that action will be taken against private schools who increase fees without government’s permission.

Mr. Sisodia said that after the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2015, it did not allow private schools to increase fees.

He said that in 2016-17, when schools asked to increase fees, the government said that they will first check their bank accounts. “We conducted an audit of schools. Those schools which had money in their accounts or FDs, we didn’t allow them to increase fees,” the Minister said.

He said that during the pandemic also, the government did not permit the schools to increase fees.

“Now after checking [accounts] of some schools, we have understood that they don’t have money. So, we have allowed a very few schools to increase fees in a limited way... by 2% in some and 3% in others. Apart from this, if any school is increasing fees according to their wishes and if we get complaints from parents, we will conduct an inquiry and an audit. Action will be taken against them,” Mr. Sisodia said.