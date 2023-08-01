Action plan in place for bomb threats to schools: police to Delhi HC

August 01, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police has prepared an action plan to deal with bomb threats made to schools as well as a procedure to be followed in cases of hoax calls, the force informed the Delhi High Court on Monday.

In a status report, the police said they have “dedicated bomb disposal squads and bomb disposal teams (BDTs), which have the responsibility to deal with bomb threats and bomb-related incidents in Delhi, for which a detailed standing operating procedure has already been laid down”.

The report was in response to a petition raising concerns on frequent bomb threat emails sent to some schools in the city this year. Petitioner Arpit Bhargava, a lawyer, stated he was aggrieved by the lackadaisical approach of the Delhi government and the police in dealing with such cases.

These threat calls were found to be hoax and action has been taken against the juvenile suspects, the police said.

“Draft action plan has been prepared highlighting the steps to be taken by different stakeholders on receipt of a bomb call. Further, a circular has been drafted highlighting the procedure to be followed by Delhi Police after a bomb call being declared as a hoax,” they added.

The draft, dated July 27, stated that after assessing a threat call, the local police shall reach the spot and engage BDTs, fire department, traffic police, disaster management teams as well as ambulances and hospitals to deal with the situation.

A team from the Special Cell will investigate the terror angle behind the threat call, and a proper law-and-order situation shall be maintained, it added.

The draft action plan also noted that mock drills would be organised to enhance preparedness, while school authorities would undertake precautionary measures and plan evacuation of students in consultations with the authorities in case of a bomb threat.

Schools shall also adequately brief parents and students about the legal ramifications that follow hoax bomb calls, the court was informed.

The police also said that pursuant to its circular dated July 27, legal action would be taken for a hoax threat.