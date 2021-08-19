Action plan for elimination of single-use plastic gets nod

It focuses on researching, developing and promoting alternative products

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved a comprehensive action plan (CAP) for eliminating selected single-use plastic (SUP) in the city, according to officials.

The plan has different deadlines for different projects and has identified departments responsible for each project. The projects include identification of alternative products and its research and development, awareness, among others.

As per the CAP, a district-wise assessment of plastic waste generation and infrastructure required for plastic waste management — collection, segregation, recycling — will be done by March 31, 2022. An analysis of existing infrastructure and a gap analysis will be done by the same time.

Focus on alternatives

The plan has also given a strong focus on alternatives.

“Development of schemes for providing assistance in setting up manufacturing capacities of alternatives including for enterprises transitioning away from single-use plastics,” the CAP read.

“Providing incentives for penetration of alternatives in the market, development of a database of producers of alternative products including compostable plastic manufacturing capacity, promotion scheme for alternatives to prohibited single-use plastic items,” reads some of the other projects.

‘Research and development on creating alternative packaging materials to plastic’ has been termed as a long-term project with a deadline of March 31, 2023, and it has been assigned to the Environment Department. Another project is the identification of littering hotspots of SUP items and development of strategy for their collection and further management. Funds for many of the projects under the CAP will be from the Swachh Bharat Mission.

New rules

On August 13, the Union Environment Ministry notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, which prohibits specific single-use plastic items which have “low utility and high littering potential” by 2022.

Under these rules, by July next year, the manufacture of a range of plastic products will be banned. These include earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, thermocol for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, and stirrers.

States had been “requested” to constitute a Special Task Force for elimination of single-use plastics and effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Delhi government formed the Special Task Force under the Chief Secretary in May and the CAP is a result of the meetings of the STF with different departments and other stakeholders.