Action against schools that don’t admit EWS students: Atishi

March 22, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday said strict action will be taken against private schools that deny admission to students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). She also constituted a committee of the Education Department and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to monitor the admission process.

The Minister said the Education Department will closely monitor the schools against which complaints in this regard were made last year.

The Delhi government conducted a draw of lots for admission to private schools under the EWS quota for entry-level seats on March 14. A total of 37,184 children were offered admission to 2,001 private schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT