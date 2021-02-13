Action against policemen for inaction

NEW DELHI

The station house officer (SHO) of Lodhi Colony has been sent to the district lines and two beat constables suspended after a raid by a vigilance team found gambling in the area, an officer said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said in the intervening night of February 11 and 12, a raid was conducted by the team of South District Vigilance Cell. During the raid, they reached Prabhu Market and saw people gambling by using plastic charts and chits.

On seeing them, they tried to escape, but 17 people were apprehended. Later all of them were arrested under sections of Public Gambling Act at Lodhi Colony police station.

“In view of the above, two beat constables have been placed under suspension and SHO of Lodhi Colony sent to district lines,” said Mr. Thakur.