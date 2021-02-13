Delhi

Action against policemen for inaction

The station house officer (SHO) of Lodhi Colony has been sent to the district lines and two beat constables suspended after a raid by a vigilance team found gambling in the area, an officer said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said in the intervening night of February 11 and 12, a raid was conducted by the team of South District Vigilance Cell. During the raid, they reached Prabhu Market and saw people gambling by using plastic charts and chits.

On seeing them, they tried to escape, but 17 people were apprehended. Later all of them were arrested under sections of Public Gambling Act at Lodhi Colony police station.

“In view of the above, two beat constables have been placed under suspension and SHO of Lodhi Colony sent to district lines,” said Mr. Thakur.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 1:22:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/action-against-policemen-for-inaction/article33825754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY