Action against four doctors for turning away accident victim

January 11, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Health Department has taken action against four doctors of two Delhi government-run hospitals — Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital — over the death of a patient last week after he was denied treatment, a source told The Hindu.

The department has ordered each hospital to terminate the services of a senior resident doctor who was on duty on the intervening night of January 2 and 3. Additionally, it has recommended suspending one senior doctor each at the two hospitals. The four doctors were found guilty of negligence, the source said, adding that the administrative heads of both hospitals have been asked to provide reasons for the lapses.

Pramod, a 47-year-old man accused of sexual harassment, sustained injuries while trying to escape from a PCR vehicle and died a few hours later, early on January 3, after being denied treatment by four government hospitals, the Delhi police had said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj sought an explanation from the three Delhi government-run hospitals — Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, GTB Hospital, and Lok Nayak Hospital — that had denied treatment to the accused. The fourth — Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital — is run by the Centre.

The source said prima facie, it appeared that there were no lapses on the part of the JPC Hospital. “From the reports prepared by the Health Department, it came to light that at JPC Hospital, doctors attended to the patient, stabilised him, and referred him to another hospital. They even sent a junior doctor with the patient,” the source said.

“A decision on the recommendation for the suspension and further disciplinary action against the two senior doctors will be taken by the Minister and the NCCSA [National Capital Civil Service Authority],” the source added.

The police had said that Pramod was picked up from Shanti Mohalla in north-east Delhi at 9 p.m. on January 2 based on the complaint of a woman who had accused him of harassment and molestation.

“The police team picked up the accused from the spot and was about to reach the police station when he jumped from the vehicle to escape. However, he tripped over, fell on the road, and injured himself,” the police had said. After being taken to several hospitals and denied treatment, Pramod was declared dead at JPC Hospital at 5.45 a.m. on January 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.