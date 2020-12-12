Act against unscientific disposal of waste: NGT

Following a plea seeking action against unscientific disposal of waste in storm water drains by dairy owners in Ghaziabad, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State authorities to take action and ensure compliance of rules.
A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the statutory authorities concerned take further action of stopping the illegal activity and ensuring compliance of environmental norms, following due process.”
A report furnished by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said that two dairies were found non-compliant to rules and hence environmental compensation had been assessed.
“These units neither obtained nor was granted any licences or consents or permissions from State authorities like Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam, UPPCB and so on. The State authorities should take action against illegal operation of the business in residential area as per the provisions of the applicable rules or law,” read an action plan.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Chandra Swarup Tyagi who sought action against unscientific disposal of waste by dairy owners. The plea had contended that despite complaints to the civic body, action had not been taken by authorities.
