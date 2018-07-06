‘Act against protesters who dump trash on road, stall metro services’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday suggested penal action against protesters who stall metro rail services or dump garbage on the roads, causing public inconvenience.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar sought responses from Delhi Metro and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on a plea seeking directions to initiate an inquiry into an incident where station managers were allegedly beaten up over a parking issue recently.

The metro services were disrupted for a few hours on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, following a scuffle between DMRC and CISF staff over a parking issue at the Dwarka Sector 21 metro station in south west Delhi.

Scuffle on May 31

The petition states that a scuffle occurred around 12.30 pm on May 31 after the DMRC and CISF staff got into an altercation when the tyre of a vehicle, apparently belonging to the latter, was deflated as it was parked in an unauthorised zone outside the premises of the metro station.

The plea claimed that since the vehicle was parked illegally, the station manager “had ordered to deflate the tyre”. The petition by one Puran Chand Arya was clubbed by the court with a another plea over the May 24 agitation by New Delhi Municipal Council’s contractual sanitation workers who had dumped garbage outside prominent government buildings like the Shastri Bhavan and the Rail Bhavan in Lutyens’Delhi, demanding regularisation of jobs and better wages.

The Bench directed that both matters should be heard together on July 16.