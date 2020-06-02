Delhi

Act against labs for delay in reports: L-G to officials

He takes stock of COVID-19 situation

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of the Delhi Cabinet along with senior officials of the government at Raj Niwas.

According to Raj Niwas, the Health Department made a detailed presentation where it was informed that up to June 1, there were a total number of 20,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi out of which 8,746 patients had recovered, discharged or migrated. In relation to instances of delay in providing test reports by labs, the L-G directed that due action as per law should be taken against labs responsible for the delay.

The L-G was informed that the Case Fatality Rate in Delhi was 2.5% compared to the national average of 2.83%.

There are 6,476 hospital beds, 432+ ICU beds, 342+ ventilators beds and 3,233+ oxygenated supported beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

“The L-G was further apprised that various steps are being taken to improve the efficiency of CATS ambulance...,” Raj Niwas said.

Mr. Baijal designated two IAS officers as Nodal Officers for “proper communication of data related to COVID-19” from private and government hospitals.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:44:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/act-against-labs-for-delay-in-reports-l-g-to-officials/article31734426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY