Act against labs for delay in reports: L-G to officials

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of the Delhi Cabinet along with senior officials of the government at Raj Niwas.

According to Raj Niwas, the Health Department made a detailed presentation where it was informed that up to June 1, there were a total number of 20,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi out of which 8,746 patients had recovered, discharged or migrated. In relation to instances of delay in providing test reports by labs, the L-G directed that due action as per law should be taken against labs responsible for the delay.

The L-G was informed that the Case Fatality Rate in Delhi was 2.5% compared to the national average of 2.83%.

There are 6,476 hospital beds, 432+ ICU beds, 342+ ventilators beds and 3,233+ oxygenated supported beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

“The L-G was further apprised that various steps are being taken to improve the efficiency of CATS ambulance...,” Raj Niwas said.

Mr. Baijal designated two IAS officers as Nodal Officers for “proper communication of data related to COVID-19” from private and government hospitals.