Act against illegal sand mining, NGT tells U.P. govt.

‘Can build app to redress grievances’

Following a plea alleging illegal sand mining in Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the State government to take remedial action for the same.

Taking note of an earlier order passed by the tribunal, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “...this application stands disposed of with a direction to the Chief Secretary, U.P. and district magistrate, Hamirpur, to look into the matter and take remedial action following due process of law.”

Earlier, in a similar matter, the green panel had said, “Environment Departments may also develop an appropriate mobile app for receiving and redressing the grievances against the sand mining, including connivance of the authorities and also a mechanism to fix accountability of the officers concerned. Recommendations of the oversight committee for the State of Uttar Pradesh…may be duly taken into account.”

“The mechanism must provide for review at the level of the Chief Secretary at least once in every quarter, in a meeting with all departments concerned in the State. The Chief Secretary, U.P. may ensure further action in the light of the report of the oversight committee,” the Bench had said.

The order came when the panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Suresh Kumar who alleged sand mining in a “submerged water area” at the Hamirpur district, in violation of existing laws and guidelines.