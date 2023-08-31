Act against illegal sale of medicines online: Delhi HC to govts.

August 31, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Delhi government to act against people selling pharmaceutical drugs online without a valid licence.

The court’s direction came while hearing a batch of pleas seeking a ban on such sale and challenging the draft rules published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to further amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

One such petition by Zaheer Ahmed sought contempt action against e-pharmacies that continue to sell drugs online despite the High Court’s order on December 12, 2018, which banned these entities across the country from such activity without a licence.

The petitioner contended that illegal sale of medicines online will lead to a “drug epidemic, drug abuse, and misutilisation of habit forming and addictive drugs”.

Counsel for the Central government informed a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula that consultations are going on about a draft notification on the online sale of drugs.

In its order on August 28, the Bench gave the Centre six weeks’ time to take appropriate steps and inform the court of its final stand on the issue.

“In the interim, the Union of India and State government are directed to take necessary action, in accordance with law, in respect of persons acting in violation of the interim order dated December 12, 2018, that is, engaging in online sale of drugs without a valid licence,” it added.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 16.

In his public interest litigation, Mr. Ahmed said since there was no mechanism to control the sale of medicines online, it puts the health and lives of people at a high risk and affects their right to a safe and healthy life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Some of the e-pharmacies had earlier told the High Court that they do not require a licence for online sale of drugs and prescription medicines as they do not sell them and instead they are only delivering the medications akin to food delivery app.