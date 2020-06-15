Act against garbage dumping, NGT tells Haryana

NEW DELHI

15 June 2020 23:41 IST

Following a plea seeking remedial action against unscientific dumping of garbage, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Haryana government to take appropriate steps and fix accountability. The green panel pulled up the local body after it said that compliance could not be possible due to the pandemic.

Referring to a May 4 report filed by authorities, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “As already noted, the matter has been hanging fire for the last 20 years while the COVID-19 situation has emerged only now.”

“Moreover, the statutory timelines have expired and earlier binding orders have attained finality. Nothing tangible is shown to have been done, giving rise to incompetence and unwilling of the officers concerned to perform their duties for which their accountability has to be fixed,” the Bench said. The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Jagdish Kumar seeking restoration of a site in Sonipat, where garbage was allegedly dumped unscientifically.

Advertising

Advertising

Directing the Haryana Chief Secretary to take appropriate action, The Bench said, “Let [Chief Secretary] take further steps for ensuring compliance of directives already issued and for coercive measures for failure of the officers concerned so far and furnish a report.”