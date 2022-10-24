Act against encroachments as per protocol: Commissioner to police officers

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 24, 2022 01:03 IST

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, in an order issued on Saturday, directed senior police officers to take action against encroachments on government land in the city according to the standard operating protocols.

The order comes following complaints of misconduct during anti-encroachment drives against Delhi police personnel.

Mr. Arora stated that while anti-encroachment actions come under the jurisdiction of the municipality or the land-owning agency, the police have several responsibilities while handling such cases.

He stated that under Section 475 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, pertaining to duties of the police, "the role of the police with regards to an illegal private construction would be under the standing order of the Delhi Police which directs the officer to inform a municipal official about the matter".

The order added that police can only act on the directions of the municipal officer under Section 344 (2) of the Act which is an order of stoppage. Mr. Arora noted that the said encroachment can thereafter be removed from the site. "Police can only act on their own when either they receive information about an encroachment on a government land or if an encroachment was taking place in front of them," the order read.

It further said occasional complaints of misconduct across Delhi were reported to the Commissioner, which were "tarnishing the image of the police".

"People's faith in the law is essential and there can be no compromise on that front," it added.

