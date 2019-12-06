Act against chemists selling prescription drugs over-the-counter without authorisation: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and the AAP government to act against chemists found selling prescription drugs over-the-counter (OTC) without doctor’s authorisation.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued the direction on a petition by an NGO which alleged that chemists often sell over-the-counter those medicines that require a prescription from a doctor.

NGO Anterrashtriya Upbhokta Kalyan Samiti, in its plea, had sought action against “uncontrolled, unwanted and unguided” use of drugs, not permitted to be sold over-the-counter without a doctor’s prescription.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rule 65 of Drugs and Cosmetic Rules, 1945 list the manufacture and sale of all drugs which cannot be purchased without the prescription of a qualified doctor.

The petition had alleged that chemists dealing in retail sale of medicines are selling antibiotics and medicines mentioned in Schedule H and H1 of The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, without the prescription and supervision of a registered pharmacist.

The High Court said if any such chemist is brought to the attention of the Centre and the Delhi government, they will take action in accordance with law, rules, regulations and policy applicable to the facts of the case. It disposed of the petition with the above directions.