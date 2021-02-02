ACPs, SHOs told to connect with all ranks to scotch retirement rumours

Delhi Police announces compensation of up to ₹25,000 for personnel injured during the Republic Day violence

After rumours were spread on social media regarding policemen applying for voluntary retirement as they were disturbed with the Republic Day violence, the Delhi police ordered officers to take care of the injured fellow mates.

Taking swift action into the alarming circulation of fake news regarding resignation of police personnel, the Delhi police on Monday arrested Om Prakash Dhetarwal from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, who posted an old video from September 2020 of Home Guards of another State and portrayed it as that of Delhi Police.

A senior police officer said that there was no such thing and it is just a rumour. The letter of voluntarily retirement of a policeman circulating on WhatsApp was because of health issues.

All ACPs and SHOs have been ordered to look after policemen who got injured in the January 26 violence. There is a need to connect with all ranks personally and to suitably brief the staff for not falling prey to such rumours and stay focussed towards work.

Relief announced

The Delhi police on Monday announced ₹25,000 compensation for its personnel grievously injured during the tractor parade violence and ₹10,000 for those seriously injured.

As many as 394 personnel of the force were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged during the violent protests on that day, the Delhi Police has said.

Aid extended

In appreciation of their efforts, the Commissioner of Police has approved grant of financial assistance from the Delhi Police Welfare Society Fund. A sum of ₹25,000 has been approved for grievously injured personnel and ₹10,000 for those with serious injuries, it stated, adding the District Commissioners of Police can propose enhanced financial assistance in special cases.