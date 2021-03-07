ACP who lost her husband to COVID to be honoured on Women’s Day

NEW DELHI

07 March 2021 00:54 IST

She is among 21 women who will be felicitated for their work

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Jeet Kaur lost her husband to COVID-19 in June last year.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, she will be honoured for her work during the pandemic. Ms. Kaur is among 21 women officials who will be honoured by the Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava for their work.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Kaur, who is posted in the Crime Against Women Cell in South-East district, said the last eight months have been exceptionally tough. “I lost my husband, and my son, who is in Canada, could not come. My sister-in-law is also living abroad and could not make it either. I lost my father-in-law a few months before my husband. In the time of sorrow, I was absolutely alone,” she said. The officer added that she has not been able to meet her son due to travel restrictions.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Empty home’

“I go back from work to an empty house as it was only me, my husband and father-in-law staying and the two of them are gone,” she said.

Talking about the honour she will receive on Women’s Day, Ms. Kaur said she is glad that the department is recognising her effort. “I am happy that the department realises that I worked during the pandemic and I suffered a huge loss. The department has been cooperative. It is a good feeling when your sacrifice and work is recognised,” she said.

Other officers who will be felicitated include Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmi Kanwat, Inspectors Lalita Rawat and Kaushal Pandey, Sub Inspectors Priya, Mukta, Anita, and Pooja, Assistant Sub Inspector Maya, Head Constable Bharti and Seema, Constables Yanki, Nayamooni, Geeta Bai, Manju, Sukanya, Yogendri, Neelam, Resham, Pooja, and Suman for their work in their departments and during the pandemic.

Sources said women Samaritans will also be honoured. Women who have given birth in Police Control Room vans during the pandemic-induced lockdown have also been invited for the event at the Police Headquarters on March 8.