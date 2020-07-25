Delhi

ACP dies after being hit by truck

A 55-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) died in the line of duty at Rajokri flyover in south-west Delhi on Saturday. He was managing traffic and was hit by a vehicle. The accused is yet to be identified, said the police.

ACP Sanket Kaushil, who was from Rajasthan and was posted in Traffic (South-West district), was managing traffic when he was hit by a truck around 8 p.m., said a senior police officer.

The officer was rushed to AIIMS where he was declared brought dead. The truck fled from the spot.

The police said that a case has been registered and teams are analysing CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.

