ACP deployed at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive

A 58-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Police posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan Police Lines has been tested positive for COVID-19, said officials on Sunday.
Following this, five other policemen, who came in contact with the officer, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. The ACP developed symptoms on May 13 following which he was tested and isolated. “We were informed about his reports today [Sunday]. He is, however, found to be asymptomatic. He was in isolation since May 13 and has been admitted to a private hospital,” said a senior officer. The officer is responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said.
Meanwhile, an SHO of a police station in Shahdara also tested positive for COVID-19.
