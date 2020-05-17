Delhi

ACP deployed at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive

A 58-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Delhi Police posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan Police Lines has been tested positive for COVID-19, said officials on Sunday.

Following this, five other policemen, who came in contact with the officer, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. The ACP developed symptoms on May 13 following which he was tested and isolated. “We were informed about his reports today [Sunday]. He is, however, found to be asymptomatic. He was in isolation since May 13 and has been admitted to a private hospital,” said a senior officer. The officer is responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said.

Meanwhile, an SHO of a police station in Shahdara also tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:49:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/acp-deployed-at-rashtrapati-bhavan-tests-positive/article31610364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY