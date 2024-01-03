Acid attack victim seeks grant from PM fund; notice to Centre

January 03, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Following an acid attack survivor’s petition that an additional compensation of ₹1 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) be processed and disbursed, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response.

The petitioner, Reshma Bano Qureshi, stated that she made several representations to the government but no decision has been taken on them. “Since the incident took place in 2014 and nine years have passed, this court is inclined to issue notice,” the High Court said in its December 22 order, posting her plea for further hearing on January 9.

The petitioner has been undergoing medical treatment since May 2014, when her brother-in-law attacked her with acid in Allahabad.

In September of that year, she relocated to Mumbai to undergo nearly 15 surgeries. In 2015, she received an interim compensation of ₹3 lakh from the Uttar Pradesh government under the acid attack victim compensation scheme.

Ms. Qureshi then came to Delhi, where she underwent four additional reconstructive surgeries.

₹18 lakh spent on cure

According to her plea, Ms. Qureshi’s family has spent around ₹18 lakh on her treatment.

In August 2022, she applied for a grant of ₹1 lakh under the PMNRF policy for acid attack victims and an inquiry officer verified her documents a month later, it added.

After she received no response, Ms. Qureshi visited the concerned office under the Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi in September 2023 but was informed that it had relocated. When she went to the new address, she was not allowed to meet the nodal officer and did not receive any further assistance or communication.

The petitioner then moved the High Court in December 2023.