Accused raped woman after killing her: Police

The 26-year-old man who has been arrested for killing a Delhi police official’s daughter, tried to rape her ‘unnaturally’ before strangling her, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the accused, identified as Aman Bisht, a resident of Burari, has been arrested for killing the 24-year-old woman at his residence. He was apprehended from Jaipur on Sunday, the police said.

On Friday evening, the police received a call from a woman, who had spotted in her house the body of her friend, the victim. The woman suspected her own husband, the accused, to be involved in her friend’s death.

When the officers reached the spot, they found the body of the victim, who appeared to have been strangled. The victim’s mother told the police that Bisht had called her daughter saying that he needed her help in buying a saree for his wife.

Police officers said as the investigation began, Bisht became the prime suspect and soon he was reported absconding. The officers added that the accused was apprehended with the help of technical and human intelligence.

The police said that Bisht did not have “a successful sexual life” with his wife and she was unhappy with his “unorthodox expectations”, adding that he also used to take virility drugs and is suspected to have consumed the same on the day of the incident.

According to the police, the accused called the victim to his home on February 18 and forced himself on her but when she resisted, he strangled her.

“After getting shunned by the victim, he tried to overpower her and then, in a fit of rage, used force on her neck to stop the resistance during which she succumbed to the assault. He then tried to commit a sexual act on the victim and left traces on her body,” a police officer said.

Police said that a post mortem has been conducted and forensic results will establish more details. “A case under sections 377 (Unnatural offences) and 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.