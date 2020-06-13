Accused in pilot robbery case tests positive

One of the accused arrested in connection with the robbery and attack on a pilot of a private airline has tested positive for COVID-19, police said on Friday, adding that 10 officers have been quarantined following this.

A senior police officer said that P. Silva, who was arrested along with his accomplices Rahul and Ashu on June 9, tested positive on Thursday evening.

Police said that the accused was in police custody and he fell ill after which he was admitted at AIIMS. “He started vomiting after which he was taken to the hospital where doctors suggested endoscopy. According to the procedure, his COVID-19 test was conducted before doctors could proceed for endoscopy. On Thursday evening, his report came positive,” a senior officer said.

Police said that 10 officers who had come in close contact with Silva have been quarantined.