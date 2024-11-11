 />
Accused in five-year-old case of sexual assault on minor held

Published - November 11, 2024 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old woman, who was involved in a case of sexual assault on a minor five years ago, has been arrested from Punjab’s Ludhiana, the police said on Sunday.

A complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused five years ago. However, she had been absconding since then, said an officer aware of the matter.

According to the officer, in November 2019, a 15-year-old girl went missing from her home in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. When she was not found after a local search, her family registered a kidnapping case with the police, he added.

During the investigation, the victim was located and she alleged that the accused had lured her to Surat in Gujarat. She said that the accused intoxicated her and subjected her to repeated sexual assault by two men.

The victim also claimed that the accused confined her in Surat for four months and did not let her contact her family.

In 2020, after sensing police activity, the accused left the victim near Bawana, the officer said.

Subsequently, the police formed teams and after a search operation, the accused was arrested.

