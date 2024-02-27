Accused in Delhi Cantonment hit-and-run case nabbed

February 27, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

A 31-year-old businessman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case where the accused, driving in a luxury car, mowed down a 44-year-old motorcyclist in Delhi Cantonment on February 23, the police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Tamanna, was a resident of Patparganj. He worked in a printing company’s marketing department. The incident took place while the victim was returning home from work.

DCP (South West) Rohit Meena said, “After hitting the motorcycle-borne person, the accused fled from the spot. An eyewitness could tell police only that the car was of white colour.”

An FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was filed at the Delhi Cantonment police station.

“We checked the CCTV footage from Gurugram to Delhi. We noticed many white-coloured cars on the spot. However, the team investigating the matter managed to trace the registration number of the offending vehicle. We found seven different luxury cars having similar registration numbers,” said the DCP.

The police team then collected the call detail records of the seven car owners and matched their location with the accident spot. The police then zeroed in on the accused, Kunal Kanwar, a resident of Greater Kailash, and nabbed him. The luxury car was allegedly being driven by the offender was seized, police said.

Mr. Kanwar confessed to his involvement in the crime, the DCP said. The accused, who runs an online business, was also returning home from Gurugram when the incident took place near the Mahipalpur flyover.

