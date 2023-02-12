Accused in catering staff murder arrested from Bihar

February 12, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

New Delhi

Two men have been arrested by the Crime Branch from Bihar’s Samastipur for allegedly beating a catering staff to death in Rohini’s Sector 12, police said on Sunday.

Special Commissioner (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the two men – Aman, 22, a resident of Vijay Vihar Phase I and Anshul, 19, a resident of Vijay Vihar Phase II – had fled to Bihar and were hiding at Aman’s relative’s place after committing the crime.

Sandeep Thakur, 48, a catering staff, was allegedly murdered by two men accompanying the DJ at a function near Japanese Park in Rohini on February 9, the police said. Thakur, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, had refused to serve the men with plates for dinner, which led to a scuffle. The accused then hit Thakur on the head with a plastic crate, police said.

Thakur was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Additional DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (criminal act is done in common intention).

Mr. Yadav said, “A Crime Branch team had swung into action and CCTV footages of the area were minutely examined, their movement was seen towards railway station. Upon examining CCTV footage from New Delhi Railway Station, the accused were seen boarding Sampark Kranti Express.”

The antecedents of the accused’s relatives were verified and the team zeroed in on Aman’s relative in Morwah village of Samastipur, he said.“The team immediately went to Bihar, raided the house and apprehended the accused,” added Mr. Yadav.