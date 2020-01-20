Accused in attempt to homicide case gets bail

A court here has granted bail to an accused in a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide, observing that “it was the complainant who first attacked”.

Granting bail to accused Parveen, manager at a restaurant, Additional Sessions Judge Niraja Bhatia said: “From the perusal of CCTV footage, it seems that it was the complainant who first attacked and he is the aggressor.”

Bail conditions

“Accused is in judicial custody since September 14, 2019, and chargesheet has already been filed. In these circumstances, accused Praveen is admitted to bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹25,000 with one surety of a like amount,” the judge said.

Counsel for the accused, Ravi Drall argued that he had never been found guilty of violating laws. So, there was no apprehension that he would flee.

Case background

The case relates to an alleged quarrel between the manager and the complainant during a birthday celebration at a restaurant in Punjabi Bagh. The complainant had gone there to celebrate his friend’s birthday.