Accusations of extramarital affair assault on spouse’s character: HC  

The court said this while upholding a family court’s decision to grant divorce

The Delhi High Court has said that accusation of unchastity or extramarital relationship is a grave assault on character, reputation and health of a spouse against whom such serious allegations are made.

The High Court’s observation came while upholding a family court’s decision granting divorce in favour of a husband on the grounds of cruelty to him by his wife.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said such accusation “causes mental pain, agony, suffering and tantamounts to cruelty. The allegations of extramarital affairs in relationship are serious, which have to be made with all seriousness”.

The parties in the current case were married in June 2014. However, immediately after marriage, the relations between the couple turned sour and they have been residing separately since June 2016. In March 2017, the husband filed the divorce petition.

Claim, counter-claim

The wife in her defence stated that her husband had been inflicting cruelty on her. She alleged that she was also tortured and harassed by her in-laws on account of their dowry demands. She also claimed that her father-in-law had also sexually assaulted her, and when the husband did not take any steps, she was forced to file a complaint with the police.

She further stated that though she was employed, she used to do all household works. The husband, on the other hand, has levied certain allegations against the wife regarding her lifestyle, attitude and strange behaviour towards his parents. He said with a hope to see some improvement in their relation, the couple shifted to an independent rented house. However, the behaviour of the wife allegedly did not improve.

“The family court judge in his detailed and reasoned judgment has correctly appreciated the evidence on record and has found that the allegations of extramarital affairs made by the wife against the husband were unfounded,” the court said.

“Before the trial court, the wife failed to bring any credible evidence to prove her allegations. It is also a matter of record now that the police case filed by the wife against her father-in-law has also resulted in acquittal,” the High Court said.

The court said the wife, by making unfounded allegations amounting to character assassination against the husband and his father, has inflicted mental cruelty upon the husband.