Accountant found dead on metro tracks

A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death in front of a metro train at Model Town station on Saturday. A note has been recovered, the police said.

An officer said the deceased from Paharganj was an accountant. In the note, she has written that nobody is responsible for the extreme step. The police said on a team found her dead on the tracks. The body was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. No foul play is suspected, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.