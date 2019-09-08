Accountant found dead on metro tracks

A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death in front of a metro train at Model Town station on Saturday. A note has been recovered, the police said.
An officer said the deceased from Paharganj was an accountant. In the note, she has written that nobody is responsible for the extreme step. The police said on a team found her dead on the tracks. The body was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. No foul play is suspected, the police said.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor