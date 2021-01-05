Accommodate new temple at Chandni Chowk: BJP

The BJP on Monday demanded that the Delhi government redesign the ongoing redevelopment at Chandni Chowk to accommodate a new temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman that was demolished here over the weekend.
On its part, AAP accused the BJP and the civic bodies it rules for the “heinous crime” of demolishing the ancient temple while “people were asleep” and attempting to pass the blame onto the AAP-led Delhi government later.
“Kejriwal portrays himself as a Hanuman devotee, but when his turn came to save the Prachin Hanuman temple he stepped back,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged.
“The religious committee under the State government had the right to take a stand in the court saying that the demolition would hurt the faith of the people, but the government did not do that,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, alleged.
Mr. Gupta and Mr. Bidhuri said the BJP would take the matter to L-G Anil Baijal.
AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of diverting the people’s attention and fabricating facts. “Adesh Gupta is well-aware of the fact that this demolition is being done by the North civic body with the help of Delhi Police,” Mr. Pathak said.
