Accept ground realities, pressure faced by teachers, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday sought to highlight the efforts made by the Education Department in improving the foundational learning skills of students by introducing the “Mission Buniyaad” campaign in Delhi government schools last year.

Speaking at the launch of a case study on “Mission Buniyaad” by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Mr. Sisodia spoke about accepting the ground realities and pressure faced by teachers.

“We are aware of the truth about the prevalent situation, but we cannot bring ourselves to accept it. And until we accept the ground realities, we cannot work towards bringing about a change. Even today a new teacher told me about the constant pressure of completing the syllabus in a limited time,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“This hinders the process of effective teaching. It burdens the teachers and hampers with the learning process in classrooms. Our students have to bear the brunt. This issue formed the basis of Mission Buniyaad and our vision behind it when we launched it last year,” he said further.

“Mission Buniyaad” was launched last year — at the beginning of the academic session 2018-19. The idea behind the campaign was to make students of Classes III to IX learn to read, write and solve basic maths which they could not do earlier.

“Teachers want to teach. But we have books, examination boards, our curriculum, the school calendar and the Directorate of Education, who have the power to ask our teachers to finish the syllabus soon. The focus in the past and to an extent even now has been on finishing the syllabus instead of concentrating on whether the student is being able to understand what is being taught,” he said.

“So this report is for us as policy makers and decision makers to take corrective action. We need to ask ourselves, what is the use of getting done with the syllabus, if a students did not understand the subjects being taught? We are wasting the time of our younger generations if we are unable to help them understand. Their parents have entrusted us with the responsibility to teach them, and not to merely finish the syllabus,” he added.