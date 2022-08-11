ACB writes to L-G, seeks removal of AAP MLA as Waqf Board chief

‘Amanatullah’s criminal and bullying nature preventing witnesses to come out against him’

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has written to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking removal of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from the post of Delhi Waqf Board chairman, sources said.

In a letter written recently to the Raj Niwas, ACB Special Commissioner of Police S.K. Gautam said that witnesses in a corruption case against the Okhla legislator were “afraid” of him “due to his aggressive behaviour” and his position in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Raj Niwas sources said the ACB had sought to underline that Mr. Khan’s “criminal and bullying nature” was “preventing witnesses to come out against him” and so preventing a free and fair investigation in a corruption case registered against him.

“Accordingly, the ACB has sought Khan’s removal from the post till the conclusion of investigation in the case which pertains to financial bungling in the bank accounts of the Waqf Board, creation of tenancy in Waqf Board properties, corruption in purchase of vehicles and the illegal appointment of 33 personnel in it in violation of the service rules, among others,” a source said.

A case in this regard was registered by ACB in January 2020 u/s 7 of PC Act and Section 120 B of IPC.

The ACB letter came in wake of a report submitted by the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case elucidating alleged threats from Mr. Khan to witnesses in the case.

“People are afraid of Mr. Amanatullah Khan because of his bullying nature and past record which is preventing witnesses to make statement against him freely and fairly. Therefore, fair investigation can’t be conducted in this case as long as he continues to hold the office of Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board,” the letter read.

“As on date there are 23 criminal cases registered against him. Out of these 23 cases, 2 case are pending trial, 7 cases are pending investigation with various police stations (including 1 case with CBI. In view of the above, it is requested that Mr. Amanatullah Khan, may be removed from the Board of Delhi Waqf Board, till the conclusion of investigation in the above said case,” the ACB chief also wrote.